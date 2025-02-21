A fan-favorite Hawkeye character is returning for Daredevil: Born Again

Tony Dalton is set to reprise his role as Jack Duquesne for Daredevil: Born Again.

Dalton played Jack aka The Swordsman, a wealthy aristocrat who ends up being framed for the murder of his uncle by Kate Bishop's mother, his fiancee, in the 2021 Disney Plus series. At the end of Hawkeye, Eleanor Bishop goes to jail for the murder and Jack helps Clint Barton and Kate fight off baddies at the Battle at Rockefeller Center. You might remember that the main villain of Hawkeye was none other than Wilson Fisk, who is once again the big bad in Daredevil: Born Again.

Dalton shared the news in an Instagram story, tagging the official Daredevil account and writing, "It's on!"

Just to refresh your memory, Fisk first appeared in Netflix's Daredevil, before being brought back for Hawkeye and going on to star in its spin-off show Echo, which sets up Fisk's run for mayor in Born Again. It'll be interesting to see how the Duquesne family collides with Fisk's new political enterprise.

Dalton is also known for playing the absolutely terrifying and ruthless Lalo Salamanca on Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on March 4 with a nine-episode run, with the remaining nine being saved for a season 2. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.