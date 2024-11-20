Michael Fassbender says "never say never" to returning as X-Men's Magneto

Michael Fassbender is leaving the door open for Magneto.

In a new interview, the actor told Collider that he's "always open to things". He continued, "I’ve got two little boys. I want to be available to them and be around. So right now, my focus and energy is really going to be on The Agency, but you never say never."

Fassbender played Erik Lehnsherr, AKA the powerful mutant Magneto, in four X-Men prequel movies: 2011's First Class, 2014's Days of Future Past, 2016's Apocalypse, and 2019's Dark Phoenix. Magneto believes mutants to be superior to humans and wants them to become the new dominant species on Earth, which puts him at odds with Charles Xavier.

There's never been a better time for Magneto to return to the big screen, either, as the X-Men are now officially part of the MCU. This was set up by The Marvels post-credits scene, which sees Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) coming face to face with Hank McCoy, AKA Beast (Kelsey Grammer). Deadpool and Wolverine, released earlier this year, also saw Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Logan make their MCU debuts.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has hinted that mutants will have a major role to play at some point, too. "On the road to Secret Wars, we already know very well what's going to happen," he said during an appearance at D23 Brazil . "The X-Men are an important part of that future."

Next up for Fassbender, though, is The Agency, a new Showtime espionage thriller produced by George Clooney and co-starring Richard Gere, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Katherine Waterston.

The Agency premieres on Paramount Plus on November 29. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows still to come in 2024.