Marvel fans are just realizing a neat detail in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is different wherever you watch it

Some Marvel fans have just realized that there's an interesting detail in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The movie features a close-up of Steve Rogers' notes about pop culture moments he missed, and one fan shared it on Reddit.

They wrote that their "headcanon" was that Rogers invested in Apple after he wrote it down on his list. However, then some viewers realized that the version of the list they'd seen in the movie was actually pretty different. "Interestingly, that list was different depending on where you watched the movie," one user explained.

Fans were quick to react to the clever detail that they'd never realized before. "That’s fucking great lol," one replied. "While it might not be 'Captain America centric' it allows the audience from separate areas to relate to something with Cap with. That’s actually a very smart way to handle things."

Meanwhile a second replied: "That’s a very neat localization detail". A third pointed out that there is one thing that mostly stays the same on every list though. "All these lists just prove that Thai food rules everywhere," they commented.

Some of the details on the US list include "Steve Jobs (Apple)", "Nirvana (band)", and "Disco" and in the UK, it features "The Beatles", "World Cup Final (1966)", and "Sean Connery". Some other highlights from other countries include "Oldboy" in Korea, "Rafa Nadal" in Spain, and "Tim Tams" in Australia. You can see the variations of the list here.

