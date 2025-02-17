As Harrison Ford makes his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel fans are discussing the franchise's best recasts

Captain America: Brave New World sees Harrison Ford replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, the newly elected President of the United States. Now, Marvel fans are discussing other MCU recasts on Reddit , including Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton as Bruce Banner and Don Cheadle taking over from Terrance Howard as James "Rhodey" Rhodes.

"First two are really not so much better but just different kinds of performances," wrote one user. "Terrance Howard for Don Cheadle however is just a plain upgrade." Others agree that Ruffalo and Cheadle were both excellent additions to the franchise.

"Edward Norton wouldn’t have worked as the Avengers Hulk, I think that was a good recast," said someone else.

"All three were good. But Cheadle was the best. Such a massive upgrade in skill," wrote another fan.

Viewers are divided on which actor was the better version of Ross, however, although most can agree that Ford still did a good job in the role. "I think William Hurt would have been a better President Ross. I've just rewatched his scenes as Ross, and he so intense and intimidating!" another user wrote.

"Harrison Ford was great as well (he especially had an incredible chemistry with Anthony Mackie), but imo he had no as much charisma as William Hurt, as an antagonist. RIP."

"Harrison Ford is so good in Brave New World," someone else posted. "He makes me fully believe that Ross wants to turn a corner but is struggling with everything baring down on him. And damn it it’s Indiana Jones, it’s Han Solo. I want to like him already!"

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The latest big-screen installment in the MCU sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America after the shield was passed on to him in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He's joined by Joaquin Torres (played by Danny Ramirez) as the new Falcon, along with Ford's President Ross, AKA Red Hulk, and Giancarlo Esposito as new villain Sidewinder.

Captain America: Brave New World is out now in theaters. For more, check out our Captain America: Brave New World review and our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.