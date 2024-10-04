The Rings of Power fans think one of the show's most overlooked characters has a huge destiny ahead of him

The Rings of Power season 2 might have just wrapped up on Prime Video, but fans already have theories about the future.

One fan theory revolves around Theo, who, in the latest season, had minimal screen time. According to this idea, though, he could have a huge destiny ahead of him anyway.

"I feel very safe now saying… that Theo will go on to lead his people out of the grip of the Númenorean overlords to found Rohan," says one fan on Reddit. The Rings of Power season 2, episode 8 saw a faction from Númenor arrive to the Southlands at last, though they were anything but kind to the struggling survivors of last season's disaster.

"It just makes so much sense, his mother led the people and the final episode showed they look up to him as her heir as well," the fan continues. "His name's Theo, hence all the 'Theoden' and 'Theodred' names coming from it (side note, Bronwyn and Eowyn also show a similar naming pattern between these people and those of Rohan)."

The theory adds that Theo already has a close bond with Isildur, which could help establish the ties between Rohan and Gondor later in the story (Isildur will go on to found and rule over Gondor), and that Númenor's cruelty could lead to the Southlanders leaving for new pastures, which could end up being Rohan. Plus, with Theo's connection to the Ents, the tree-like creatures could help him and the Southlanders travel through the forest.

Honestly, we're pretty convinced, and, though some fans are sold too, some have other ideas. "Remember how keeping promises was mentioned like three times in a row the last time he saw Arondir? He's going to be the King of the Dead and break his promise to Isildur and curse his people…" guesses one person , with others agreeing that Theo is doomed to become the King of the Dead.

We'll have to wait until The Rings of Power season 3 for more answers on Theo's future, but, for now, it would seem there's a lot to speculate about.

For even more on the show, read our The Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict of all eight episodes.