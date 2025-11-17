After leaked set video, Nintendo unveils first look at Link and Zelda in costume as Legend of Zelda filming begins – and they couldn't look better

Link and Zelda are heading to the big screen soon, and we just got the first official look with actors Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in costume – and they couldn't look better. Following a leaked clip from The Legend of Zelda movie set, Nintendo decided to give fans a glimpse at the upcoming movie with three images that have left fans really impressed.

The images were released today on the Nintendo Today app, offering a sneak peek at the film adaptation of the beloved video game, featuring Bragason as magical Princess Zelda and Ainsworth as swordsman Link. They show the characters standing on a green field in full costume, Hylian ears included, and were likely taken on the New Zealand set where The Legend of Zelda is currently filming.

Shortly after being unveiled exclusively in the app, Nintendo shared the first-look images on Twitter, with Legend of Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto offering an update on the production: "Filming is on track for the film’s release on May 7, 2027. It will take a while until the release, so we would be grateful if you would wait patiently and look forward to it."

This is Miyamoto. Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san who will play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san who will play Link (1/2). pic.twitter.com/fbadNgaDqYNovember 17, 2025

With the pictures, a new wave of fan opinions arrived, and this time it was quite approving of how the adaptation is looking so far.

"I've never imagined a live-action of a Nintendo game to look this good. Kudos to the casting dept. They're the spitting images of Link and Zelda," commented one user on Twitter, while another one said "they look so much like how I imagine the characters."

"Okay, now that I see him [Link] in costume. That is INCREDIBLE. Absolutely NAILED the look, and I like how it looks like the BOTW champions tunic details, but with the classic green. Appealing to both era's of fans is awesome!" wrote another.

Someone else expressed some mixed feelings: "Okay, first look and I’m already hyped! Link looks like he could actually swing that Master Sword, and Zelda… iconic vibes. But do you think this live-action version can actually capture the magic of the games without feeling too Hollywood?"

The Legend of Zelda movie is set to open on May 7, 2027.