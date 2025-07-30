Kingsman star Taron Egerton shrugs off James Bond fan-casting in new Denis Villeneuve movie because he "wouldn’t be good at it": "Nobody’s asking me to do it"

Kingsman star Taron Egerton has no interest in being the new James Bond, despite being a popular choice among franchise fans.

"No. And I don't think I'm a good choice for it," Egerton told Collider, when asked if he'd like to throw his hat in the ring for 007. "I think I'm too messy for that. I think I'm not – I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Egerton is perhaps best known for starring in Matthew Vaughn's spy action-comedy franchise Kingsman as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin, as well as Elton John in the Academy Award-nominated biopic Rocketman. Because his Eggsy is pretty suave, debonaire, and effortlessly cool kind of spy...it makes sense that he'd be a popular fan-cast.

It was announced earlier this year that Denis Villeneuve would direct Amazon's upcoming Bond movie (as the studio now houses the intellectual property rights to the James Bond franchise) and that the film is eyeing a 2028 release date. The studio is reportedly looking for a much younger Bond this time around, with Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson making the top of the list. If we're going by that, Egerton is technically a bit too old for consideration anyway.

For more on all things 007, check our guides to the best James Bond movies, ranked from worst to best, and the best James Bond stunts.