Yellowjackets will come to an end at its fourth season

Our time with the Yellowjackets is set to come to an end after it was confirmed that the show will conclude with its fourth season on Showtime and Paramount+. News from Variety reveals that the horror-survival series, which began in 2021, will conclude in 2026, as the past and present finally come together. Currently, there's no confirmed release date for when that will be, but writing for the final chapter has begun, and the show's creators have made it clear why the next scripts to be written will be the last.

Series creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, broke down why they're choosing to call it a day. “We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew, and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life." They also added in their statement that "Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery, and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious."

Yellowjackets has certainly drawn in a large audience since its inception, with much of the credit going to the incredible cast that comprised both the young and adult iterations of the surviving Yellowjackets. Earning an impressive 10 Emmy nominations (two of which were for Melanie Lynskey in the role of Shauna), the show also acted as an exceptional stepping stone for young stars like Fallout's Ella Purnell and Companion's Sophie Thatcher.

Now all that's left to see is how things will get wrapped up in what we can only expect to be a dark and bloody fashion next year. For now check out our verdict on season 3 of Yellowjackets here.