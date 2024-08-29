Win Orca: The Killer Whale on Blu-ray

One of the many films which came swimming in the wake of Jaws’ box office success, 1977’s Orca: The Killer Whale is the latest entry in StudioCanal’s Cult Classics range.

Produced by Dino De Laurentiis, it stars Richard Harris and Charlotte Rampling. Harris plays the captain of a fishing boat who accidentally harpoons a female orca, killing the creature and causing her to lose her unborn calf. The whale's enraged mate then targets Harris’s character for vengeance! He should have thought of going on a long driving holiday, frankly.

SFX’s reviewer wrote, “There’s a constant tension between the film’s B-movie leanings and something stranger and more poetic... Ted Moore’s truly exquisite cinematography is showcased to good effect by this restoration.” Bonus-wise, you get a half-hour talking head with film journalist Philippe Guedj. The Blu-ray also comes with a set of four art cards.

Orca: The Killer Whale is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital formats from 2 September. Thanks to StudioCanal we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)