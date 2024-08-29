Win Orca: The Killer Whale on Blu-ray
We have five copies to give away!
One of the many films which came swimming in the wake of Jaws’ box office success, 1977’s Orca: The Killer Whale is the latest entry in StudioCanal’s Cult Classics range.
Produced by Dino De Laurentiis, it stars Richard Harris and Charlotte Rampling. Harris plays the captain of a fishing boat who accidentally harpoons a female orca, killing the creature and causing her to lose her unborn calf. The whale's enraged mate then targets Harris’s character for vengeance! He should have thought of going on a long driving holiday, frankly.
SFX’s reviewer wrote, “There’s a constant tension between the film’s B-movie leanings and something stranger and more poetic... Ted Moore’s truly exquisite cinematography is showcased to good effect by this restoration.” Bonus-wise, you get a half-hour talking head with film journalist Philippe Guedj. The Blu-ray also comes with a set of four art cards.
Orca: The Killer Whale is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital formats from 2 September. Thanks to StudioCanal we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.
PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He also writes for Total Film, Electronic Sound and Retro Pop; other publications he's contributed to include Horrorville, When Saturday Comes and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.