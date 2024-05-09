Win a copy of the new Stephen King collection!

At 76, Stephen King is showing no signs of losing his mojo, something the horror author’s latest collection underlines. Named after a Leonard Cohen song, You Like It Darker contains a dozen stories (some previously unpublished) that delve into the darker part of life - both metaphorical and literal.

One of those 12 tales is a novella-length sequel to his classic 1981 novel Cujo, centring on Vic Trenton, whose family were terrorised by the titular rabid pooch. “Rattlesnakes” sees Vic (who, decades on, is still feeling the pain and guilt of not having saved his son) taking a break in a Florida mansion owned by a friend, and receiving an unexpected inheritance – with major strings attached...

You Like It Darker is out on 21 May in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats. Thanks to Hodder & Stoughton we have three hardbacks to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

