Win a Blu-ray of Wolf Man

Back in 2020, Saw co-creator Leigh Whannell put a modern spin on The Invisible Man. Now the director’s put a fresh twist on another classic Universal movie, in Wolf Man.
Seeking a fresh start, Blake moves his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger to his childhood home in rural Oregon. Upon arrival, they encounter a brutal animal attack, forcing the family to barricade themselves inside the house as an unseen creature prowls the perimeter. As the night wears on, Blake’s injuries worsen, and his bizarre behaviour turns monstrous. To protect her daughter, Charlotte must decide whether to confront the danger outside or the growing horror within.
Wolf Man is available to buy on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD now. Bonus features comprise commentary by Leigh Whannell, and about half an hour of featurettes on subjects such as the director’s inspirations, sound design, and creating the Wolf Man.
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He's also a regular writer for Electronic Sound. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville, and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
