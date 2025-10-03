Weapons director Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot adds Severance, True Detective, and Twisted Metal stars to cast

Weapons director Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie just added three new high-profile actors to cast.

Per THR, the cast of Cregger's Resident Evil now includes Severance breakout star Zach Cherry, True Detective star Kali Reis, and Twisted Metal actor Johnno Wilson.

Cherry is reportedly playing a hospital scientist, while Reis is a military veteran. Wilson's role isn't clear as of yet.

The trio join Austin Abrams, who reportedly leads the Resident Evil cast in an undisclosed starring role, which makes sense. Abrams played unhoused delinquent James in Cregger's Weapons and absolutely stole the show in the few scenes he was in, offering the rare comedic relief to an otherwise very tense movie.

We don't know a whole lot about Cregger's vision for Resident Evil yet, but according to THR, it has something to do with a "hapless courier, mysterious package, mutated creatures, [and] corporate conspiracy."

We also know that, according to Cregger himself, the movie will be an entirely original story with all new characters. Yup, that means no Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield, or Jill Valentine. Cregger also said the movie will be "very Zach," suggesting yet another genre-blending formula mixing horror and dark comedy.

"I'm not gonna steal Leon and put him in an original story. I think that would be presumptuous," Cregger said previously. "But I respect the games enough where I'm gonna like tell a Resident Evil story in the Resident Evil canon that still leaves everything they love intact from the games, you know what I mean?"

Resident Evil is due out in theaters September 18, 2026.

