Weapons director Zach Cregger confirms Aunt Gladys prequel is "real" and "not bulls**t" - "There's a story and I'm pretty excited about it"

Remember that rumored Weapons prequel we reported on last month? You know, the one starring the terrifyingly enchanting Aunt Gladys? Yeah, that's actually happening, director Zach Cregger has confirmed.

In a new interview with Fangoria (H/T Variety), Cregger said this about the now-confirmed prequel: "It is real and I've been talking to Warner Bros. about it. There's a story and I'm pretty excited about it. It's not bullshit."

Cregger added that he'd been kicking around ideas for a Weapons prequel focused on Aunt Gladys before the movie even came out.

"I was ready," Cregger said. "I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out."

Major Weapons spoilers ahead! Go see Weapons and then come back to this. I'll wait for you right here.

Gladys Lilly is, of course, the primary antagonist of Weapons, aunt to Alex's mother, and a witch with the power to compel otherwise healthy, normal people to chase down targets and violently rip them apart. Played by Amy Madigan, Aunt Gladys absolutely steals the show in Weapons and became the fan-favorite character quickly after the film's premiere.

Reporting indicates there was originally a version of Weapons with entire chapters devoted to exploring Gladys's backstory and origins, but they were cut. Cregger's Weapons prequel will reportedly center around that cut content, which sounds fantastic. The best parts of Weapons are when Aunt Gladys and her horrible makeup are onscreen, and although she's pure evil, you miss her as soon as she's not on the screen.

