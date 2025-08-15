The Walking Dead star rents his basement out to Willem Dafoe and comes to seriously regret it in intense trailer for new horror movie

ANDSCAPE THE MAN IN MY BASEMENT FULL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

The Walking Dead star Corey Hawkins gets terrorized by Nosferatu's Willem Dafoe in the intense first trailer for new horror movie The Man in the Basement.

Based on the book of the same name by American novelist Walter Mosley, it centers on Charles Blakey (Hawkins), a young out-of-work man who's desperate to save his family home in Sag Harbor, New York, following the death of his parents. One strange evening, a mysterious businessman named Anniston Bennet (Dafoe) knocks at Charles' door and makes him a curious, life-changing proposition: let him camp out in his dusty basement all summer and receive enough money to settle his debts.

As you might have expected, though, the offer proves too good to be true. "Once Charles accepts, he finds himself led down a terrifying path that confronts his family's ghosts and locks the men in a terrifying puzzle, at the heart of it, race, the source of their traumas and the root of all evil," reads the official synopsis.

"Why'd you choose my house?" Charles asks Bennet in the promo, which you can watch above. "There are some answers you don't need to know," Bennet ominously replies. We've got chills already!

Director Nadia Latif co-wrote the screenplay with Mosley. Anna Diop, Jonathan Ajayi, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr., Pamela Nomvete, and Tamara Lawrance round the supporting cast.

The Man in the Basement is set to premiere in select cinemas on September 12, before landing on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK later in the autumn. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.