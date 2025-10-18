The next Evil Dead movie celebrates production wrap with a brutal first teaser that promises a new bloodbath

The next Evil Dead movie, officially titled Evil Dead Burn, has wrapped filming this week ahead of its cinema release next summer, and we can't wait to see what nightmarish adventures the new sequel has in store for fans. As the first (and brutal) teaser shows, we can certainly expect a big bloodbath.

Following 2023's critically-acclaimed Evil Dead Rise, the sixth film in the beloved horror franchise stars Dune: Part Two's Souheila Yacoub and Wednesday star Hunter Doohan. Although the plot is still under wraps, we know that the upcoming film won't be connected to the previous instalment, which means it will have a brand-new story.

If you're ready to open the Necronomicon once again, take a look at these first images from Evil Dead Burn, which director Sébastien Vaniček shared on Instagram alongside the production wrap announcement.

A post shared by Sébastien Vaniček (@sebvanicek) A photo posted by on

Back in May, Vaniček said the horror franchise is "like a creative playground, a bold laboratory for filmmakers eager to explore something raw, brutal, and deeply transgressive."

Vaniček, who shocked audiences with his breakout directorial debut Infested in 2023, seems to have taken on the mantle of the saga with the right mindset. “The ambition remains the same as with Infested: to create a visceral, sensory experience that punches the audience in the gut," he explained.

"I want people to feel physically drained when they leave the theater, like they’ve been through an emotional and intense journey," he added.

The cast for the film also includes Luciane Buchanan and Tandi Wright, while franchise creator Sam Raimi, original star Bruce Campbell, and Evil Dead Rise's director Lee Cronin serve as producers.

Evil Dead Burn is set to be released on July 24, 2026. In the meantime, check out our lists for all upcoming horror movies in 2025 and beyond, and find your next watch among our ranking of the best horror movies of all time.