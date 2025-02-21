The Monkey post-credits scene explained: does the new horror movie have a post-credits scene?

If you are fond of monkey business then we have good news, as new horror-comedy The Monkey is now out in theaters worldwide, ready to delight gore-hounds everywhere.

Directed by Longlegs filmmaker Osgood Perkins, adapting a short story by Stephen King, The Monkey follows twin brothers as their world is turned upside when a cursed toy monkey comes into their lives. It's very simple – turn the key and someone dies...

As it releases you may already be wondering, does The Monkey have a post-credits scene? Do you need to stay in your seat after the credits have rolled? Is there a surprise in store for horror fans? Well, luckily for you, we have all the answers that you need!

Scroll on down below for everything that you need to know about The Monkey post-credits scene which may not be what you are expecting... But warning: spoilers lie ahead if you want to go into the scene totally blind!

For more on the movie, check out our The Monkey review which awarded the gore-fest a shiny four stars. And once you have seen the film, take a look at our The Monkey ending explained guide which dives deep into that final act and how it differs from King's short story.

Does The Monkey have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Black Bear)

Yes. The Monkey has one post-credit scene which arrives after the entire credits have rolled – but it's a little different to the usual gag or tease for a sequel... make sure you stay in your seats until the very end as you won't want to miss it.

We have broken it down for you below...

The Monkey post-credits scene explained

(Image credit: NEON/Black Bear)

As the credits start to come to an end, we hear the signature music that the monkey toy creepily plays when it has decided who it is going to kill next. If you haven't heard it yet trust us when we say it's haunting!

However, once the credits have wrapped the music stops and we cut to footage which is a teaser trailer for director Perkins' upcoming movie Keeper. That's right – he's treating fans to an early look at his next project rather than give us something The Monkey-themed with the post-credits scene. And this has been the case at early preview screenings too, as reported on social media by attendees.

The footage itself is very short and simple, as we see various women just doing regular activities such as drinking and dancing. Notably, though each woman seems to be from a different era, as some are wearing period dress whilst others are clearly from modern times.

Things take a turn as the women all look at the camera, some putting their finger to their mouths urging us to be silent. During the very last seconds the women start screaming, some covered in blood, with the camera continuing to cut between each one. A voiceover meanwhile simply says: "This place isn't right for me". Well, that's ominous.

Once the footage ends we see the title of the movie appear on screen accompanied by the words "a dark trip". Consider us already seated!

Not much is currently known about Keeper as so far only a simple synopsis has been released: "Malcolm and Liz set out on a romantic anniversary retreat to a remote cabin. When Malcolm unexpectedly leaves for the city, Liz is left alone, only to be confronted by a sinister presence within the cabin."

Given that the footage featured multiple women from different periods of time, our guess is that this sinister presence launches Liz into different eras. Or perhaps, moments from the past arrive to haunt her...

Star Tatiana Maslany will play Liz (with Rossif Sutherland portraying Malcolm), reuniting with director Perkins after playing mother Lois in The Monkey (if she does feature in this first Keep teaser, it is very minimal).

Speaking to GamesRadar+ in a recent interview, Maslany teased what fans can expect from Keeper, emphasizing that is different to Perkins' previous movies The Monkey and Longlegs.

She reveals: "These three movies that have just come or, you know, coming out in such a short span of time are all so incredibly different. The size of them is different, the tone is different, the story is very different. But there are themes that recur in terms of, like, inherited trauma and the unknowability of death, and facing death in incomprehensible ways."

Continuing, Maslany adds that whilst it will have a serious tone, you can expect some "mischief" too: "I mean, I'm curious to see it. I still haven't seen it. But I know that filming it was fun. Even though it has this heavy, heavy tone, there's always a little mischief in [Oz's] movies."

The Monkey is out now in theaters worldwide whilst Keeper is due to release on October 3, 2025. You can stay up to date with the latest scary releases with our guide to the upcoming horror movies to watch out for.

And for more to add to your watch list, check out our recommendations of the best horror movies ever made.