The Monkey post-credits scene is reportedly a trailer for Longlegs director Osgood Perkins' next horror movie

The Monkey reportedly has a post-credits scene, and it's a trailer for director Osgood Perkins' next movie – so it's worth sticking around after the credits start to roll.

Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland as Liz and Malcolm, a couple spending a romantic weekend to celebrate their anniversary at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm suddenly has to return to the city and Liz is left alone, she finds herself with a "unspeakable evil" for company instead, which unveils the cabin's "horrifying secrets." Maslany also stars in The Monkey.

The movie, which is due to be released in October 2025, will be Perkins' third film in the last 15 months since Longlegs arrived in theaters in July 2024. The Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe-led flick was a hit with critics and audiences alike and made over $125 million at the global box office on a budget of under $10 million.

As for The Monkey, Perkins' Longlegs follow-up is adapted from King's short story of the same name and follows twin brothers Hal and Bill (both played by Theo James) who witnessed a string of horrifying deaths as children after discovering their father's toy monkey in the attic. After attempting to put their past behind them and going their separate ways, the brothers suddenly find themselves surrounded by death again as adults and are forced to reconcile to eliminate the toy primate once and for all.

The Monkey hits the big screen on February 21.