The Monkey post-credits scene is reportedly a trailer for Longlegs director Osgood Perkins' next horror movie
It looks like we'll get our first look at Keeper after The Monkey
The Monkey reportedly has a post-credits scene, and it's a trailer for director Osgood Perkins' next movie – so it's worth sticking around after the credits start to roll.
Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland as Liz and Malcolm, a couple spending a romantic weekend to celebrate their anniversary at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm suddenly has to return to the city and Liz is left alone, she finds herself with a "unspeakable evil" for company instead, which unveils the cabin's "horrifying secrets." Maslany also stars in The Monkey.
The movie, which is due to be released in October 2025, will be Perkins' third film in the last 15 months since Longlegs arrived in theaters in July 2024. The Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe-led flick was a hit with critics and audiences alike and made over $125 million at the global box office on a budget of under $10 million.
As for The Monkey, Perkins' Longlegs follow-up is adapted from King's short story of the same name and follows twin brothers Hal and Bill (both played by Theo James) who witnessed a string of horrifying deaths as children after discovering their father's toy monkey in the attic. After attempting to put their past behind them and going their separate ways, the brothers suddenly find themselves surrounded by death again as adults and are forced to reconcile to eliminate the toy primate once and for all.
The Monkey hits the big screen on February 21. In the meantime, get up to speed with all the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
New horror movie from Longlegs director The Monkey will be the first film ever to screen in churches and theaters simultaneously
Until Dawn movie gets new trailer, and it looks like a mixture of Cabin in the Woods and Happy Death Day