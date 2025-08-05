The Long Walk and Strange Darling screenwriter says he's written a "nasty, passionate horror role" for Meryl Streep "like nothing she's ever played"

Screenwriter JT Mollner has written a "nasty, passionate" horror role for Meryl Streep – and now he just needs her to say yes to the role.

"I've written something for Meryl Streep. It's a nasty, passionate horror role like nothing she's ever played," Mollner tweeted. "She's our greatest living actor, so I know it's a long shot, but damn would it be cool if she said yes."

Streep hasn't taken on many horror roles over her decades-long career. She dabbled in comedy horror with '90s cult classic Death Becomes Her, and she also starred in psychological thriller Still of the Night in 1982.

Most recently, Streep has been focusing on comedy: she's currently filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, and some of her most recent projects include Only Murders in the Building and Don't Look Up.

As for Mollner, he wrote and directed the 2023 thriller Strange Darling, as well as Outlaws and Angels, a Western released in 2016. Most recently, he penned the screenplay for Francis Lawrence's adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk.

The dystopian horror movie follows a group of young men who enter an annual televised competition to walk US Route 1. Walkers have to maintain a minimum speed at all times, at risk of execution, but the winner gets whatever they want for the rest of their life. The cast includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Ben Wang, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

The Long Walk arrives in theaters on September 12. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.