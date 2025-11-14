Stranger Things and Barbarian stars battle a deadly zombie virus with the help of Liam Neeson in bloody, gloopy new trailer for horror sci-fi Cold Storage

Cold Storage | Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

The full-length trailer for Cold Storage has landed, and it's a bloody, gloopy ride through a zombie-infested nightmare.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see two regular workers – played by Stranger Things' Joe Keery and Barbarian's Georgina Campbell – who are suddenly faced with a weird outbreak originating from beneath their workplace.

Liam Neeson's bioterror expert arrives on the scene, and it turns out that this strange infection is caused by a fungus, which results in some seriously gross out, explosive transformations for humans and deer alike. Bleugh.

Jonny Campbell directs from a script by David Koepp. Along with Neeson, Keery, and Campbell, the cast includes Lesley Manville, Sosie Bacon, and Aaron Heffernan.

"When a mutating, highly contagious fungus escapes a sealed facility, two young employees – joined by a grizzled bioterror operative – must survive the wildest night shift ever to save humanity from extinction," reads the film's official synopsis.

You can soon see Keery in Stranger Things season 5, which is arriving on Netflix in three parts. The first part is set to arrive on November 26, with the rest following on Christmas Day, and then the finale on New Year's Eve.

Cold Storage is out in theaters on February 13. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming horror movies that are on the way.