Stephen King shares high praise for new horror-Western Killing Faith, which has "an authentic shocker" for a first scene

Horror icon Stephen King has taken to social media to share another movie recommendation, and this time it's for horror and Western crossover Killing Faith.

The film stars Alien: Covenant's Guy Pearce, Jurassic World Dominion's DeWanda Wise, and Independence Day's Bill Pullman.

"KILLING FAITH: A quasi-supernatural Western that has echoes of Cormac McCarthy. The first scene, involving a child and a horse, is an authentic shocker," King wrote on Twitter.

The film is set in 1849 and follows a freed slave who thinks her daughter is possessed, as she kills everything she touches. A physician (who thinks the malady is down to a disease) accompanies them on a journey to find a faith healer.

King is no stranger to sharing his recommendations on social media. Recently, he took to Twitter to praise his frequent collaborator Mike Flanagan. "THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER (Netflix): I missed this when it bowed due to hip surgery, but this is a case of delayed gratification," he wrote. "Scary, involving, with writing that's witty and moves the plot. There's a case to be made for Mike Flanagan being the Quentin Tarantino of horror."

If you can't get enough of King, the good news is that a prequel based on the IT movies is releasing very soon. IT: Welcome to Derry is coming on October 25, and, judging by the trailers, it will be packed with King Easter eggs.

Killing Faith is out in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist.