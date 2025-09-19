New zombie horror movie from George A. Romero's daughter unveils its first trailer – and it's full of drag queens, drama, and gruesome deaths

Queens of the Dead - Official Trailer | Katy O'Brian, Jack Haven | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for new horror-comedy Queens of the Dead is here – and it's offering up the perfect mix of giggles, glam, and gore.

Directed by Tina Romero, the daughter of zombie movie icon George A. Romero, the film centers on "an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies" who are forced to "put aside their drama and use their unique skills" to survive the night when their grimy Brooklyn nightclub is overrun by the undead. Talk about giving new meaning to the "death drop"...

Set to a remixed version of Day of the Dead's main theme, the promo opens with disillusioned party promoter Dre (Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O'Brian) trying desperately to salvage that evening's event. "DJ's MIA and the toilet's still clogged," she grunts to her wife (Wednesday's Riki Lindhome) over the phone, while some of the disco's performers screech that they're not ready out back.

"I've never had stage fright," Jacquel Spivey's Sam quietly admits in the dressing room, as the neon-lit festivities get underway. "What do you say you and me, we kill it," Nina West's character replies. "There's nothing to be afraid of. Drag is not life or death."

Or at least, it wouldn't be, if a bunch of brain-munching ghouls hadn't just shuffled their way onto the dancefloor. Camp, blood-splattered chaos follows, as Dre, Sam, and more fight off the zombies with anything they can find, from glue guns and cocktail shakers to hair curlers. Watch it above.

Tomás Matos (Fire Island), Jack Haven (Atypical), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Quincy Dunn-Baker (No Hard Feelings), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), and Margaret Cho round out the cast.

Queens of the Dead releases in US theaters on October 24. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.