New poster for Netflix's Frankenstein gives us our best look yet at Jacob Elordi's freaky and fleshy monster – and I'm ready for Guillermo del Toro's next gothic horror

A new poster for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein has arrived... and it's our clearest look at Jacob Elordi's fleshy and freaky monster yet.

In the poster, which can be viewed below, we see a long, greasy-haired Elordi in a fur coat. If you zoom in, however, you can see that the monster's face is either made up of different pieces of skin sewn together from various corpses, or fully rotting (either option is just as yucky). His visible hand has no skin at all, with tendons fully on display. As Del Toro isn't one to follow tradition, I'm happy to see a Frankenstein's monster that strays from the typical neck bolts and XXXX combo. You can check out the poster below.

It's worth noting that Elordi's monster is quite different from Christian Bale's monster in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride, which sees the classic stitching across the forehead, and has a rather deformed and scarred face overall (not to mention, he has a chest tattoo for some reason).

Del Toro's Frankenstein, which serves as an adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, follows Dr. Pretorious (Christoph Waltz), who must track down Frankenstein’s Monster (Jacob Elordi) – who is believed to have died in a fire 40 years before – in order to carry out and continue the controversial experiments of Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).

The FRANKENSTEIN trailer drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pPqZN1059jSeptember 30, 2025

The cast also includes Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Christian Convery, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson.

Frankenstein is set to hit theaters on October 17, before hitting Netflix on November 7. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.