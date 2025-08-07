New horror movie produced by Get Out's Jordan Peele gets a startling first trailer that teases the deadly cost of fame

HIM | Official Trailer (Universal Pictures) - HD - YouTube Watch On

The first full-length trailer for new football horror movie Him is here, and it promises a bloody tale about the pursuit of fame.

"What are you willing to sacrifice?" a voice asks as the trailer begins. The movie stars Marlon Wayans plays Isaiah White, a legendary quarterback nearing retirement, while Tyriq Withers plays Cameron Cade, his promising young protégé. Cameron is a rising star on the precipice of a successful career who suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma on the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Per the official synopsis, "Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White, a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White. But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for."

In the trailer, which you can watch above, we see a glimpse of Isaiah's twisted training camp. "In this game, violence is rewarded," he tells Cameron. "So learn to enjoy it." Isaiah's wife, Elsie, played by Julia Fox, tells Cameron that he "doesn't have to do this," but he tells her that he's "never been more certain of anything" in his life.

Produced by Get Out, Us, and Nope director Jordan Peele, the movie was directed by Justin Tipping and co-written by Tipping, Skip Bronkie, and Zack Akers. The cast also includes Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, and Naomi Grossman.

Him arrives in theaters on September 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.