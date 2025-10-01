Netflix drops new trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, teasing Jacob Elordi's Creature on a violent, vengeful quest to find Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A spooky, squelchy new trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein has dropped, and it gives us our best look yet at Jacob Elordi's Creature as he embarks on a quest to find his creator.

The new clip, which you can watch above, opens with the Creature's voiceover. "My maker told his tale. And I will tell you mine," he says. "I remember pieces. Memories of different men," he continues, alluding to his origins in several different corpses (and illustrated by a visceral shot of an eyeball being forced into a skull).

"I demand a single grace from you. If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage," the Creature goes on to say, aimed at Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein, before we see a dramatic montage of violent, fiery images.

Oscar Isaac stars as the egotistical scientist Victor Frankenstein alongside Elordi as the Creature. The cast also includes Mia Goth as Elizabeth, Victor's brother's fiancée (and Victor's love interest…) and Christoph Waltz as the scientist's benefactor, as well as Charles Dance, Lars Mikkelsen, and Ralph Ineson.

Based on the iconic Gothic novel by Mary Shelley, first published in 1818, del Toro's movie follows "a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Frankenstein arrives in theaters on October 17 before releasing on Netflix on November 7. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best new horror movies still to come in 2025.