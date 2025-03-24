Midsommar star cast in new Mummy movie, but still no word from the original stars

The new Mummy movie has found its lead in Jack Reynor, best known for his roles in Midsommar and Netfix's The Perfect Couple. So far, Reynor is the only actor attached to the reboot, but fans are hoping that some of the original stars like Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz return to the saga.

For now most details about the cast and plot are still under wraps, but it's been reported that Reynor is playing "a husband and father who runs afoul of supernaturally sinister forces" (via The Hollywood Reporter). We also know that filming is set to start next week in Ireland and Spain, with the official release date scheduled for April 17, 2026.

The new Mummy movie is helmed by Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin, with horror powerhouses Atomic Monster and Blumhouse teaming up alongside Cronin's own banner Doppelgängers to produce the film for New Line.

The film comes after the spectacular failure of the 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise, which received demolishing reviews and ruined Universal's plans for a Dark Universe based on the original Universal Classic Monsters. That's why the new The Mummy might try to channel everything that made the late nineties and early noughties movies a success, potentially featuring returning characters from the saga.

The Mummy and The Mummy Returns were box office hits in 1999 and 2001, respectively, while a third movie, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, was released in 2008 with Weisz being replaced by Maria Bello as Evelyn.

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," director Lee Cronin said in a statement when the movie was first announced last December.

The Mummy is out April 17, 2026. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies, or our complete list of movie release dates.