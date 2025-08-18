Longlegs director's new psychedelic horror movie traps She-Hulk star in a cabin with her husband and a load of dark secrets

Director Osgood Perkins made a splash with his incredibly creepy 2024 horror movie Longlegs and his follow up in 2025 with Stephen King adaptation The Monkey. Now he's going for a three-peat with indie studio Neon with Keeper, a psychedelic horror movie that a new trailer for the movie calls a "dark trip."

Starring She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany as Liz and Rossif Sutherland (son of Donald Sutherland and brother of Kiefer) as Malcolm, a couple whose planned romantic getaway to a secluded cabin descends into nightmarish terror as it becomes clear that they're not the only ones inhabiting the very haunted cabin.

Here's the trailer:

IMDb's logline for Keeper describes it this way: "A romantic anniversary trip to a secluded cabin turns sinister when a dark presence reveals itself, forcing a couple to confront the property's haunting past."

Perkins has established himself as one of the leading indie horror directors of the moment. He made his directorial debut with 2015's The Blackcoat's Daughter, which he followed up with 2016's I Am the Pretty Thing The Lives in the House, and 2020's Gretel and Hansel, a weird and creepy adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

2024's Longlegs became something of a breakout film, thanks in large part to Nicolas Cage's captivatingly bizarre performance as the movie's villain. Meanwhile, his direct follow-up, The Monkey, took his work in a darkly comedic direction. With Keeper, it seems he's returning to the kind of stylish supernatural horror tales on which he built his early career with a mind-bending take on a haunted house story.