Longlegs director Osgood Perkins says he's never going to "run off and make a video game or an X-Men movie" because of the success of his horror movies

Longlegs director Osgood Perkins says the success of his recent horror movies has come as a surprise to him. His 2024 hit starring Nicolas Cage as a serial killer pursuing Maika Monroe's FBI agent grossed $125 million off a $9 million budget. Now his latest movie The Monkey is performing well too, landing distributor Neon their second-highest box office opening.

However, don't expect a change of pace from Perkins following the success, as he revealed in a new interview he's not planning to rock the boat. "It’s changed everything and nothing," he told Variety about Longlegs' success. "It’s given me confidence, but it’s not like I’m going to run off and make a video game movie or an X-Men movie. I don’t think anybody wants that."

Instead, Perkins says that, "You can probably just expect more of the same from me, but just made better." The Monkey is out in theaters now and adapts a twisted Stephen King story about a possessed toy monkey who wreaks havoc on a family. However, he's already got his next movie in the works as well.

As revealed in The Monkey post-credits scene, his next film is called Keeper and is due out in October. Starring Tatiana Maslany, it's set in a remote cabin and follows what happens when a wife is left alone by her husband during their anniversary getaway, only for a sinister presence to make itself known.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Maslany teased: "I mean, I'm curious to see it. I still haven't seen it, but I know that filming it was fun. Even though it has this heavy, heavy tone, there's always a little mischief in [Oz's] movies."

The Monkey is out in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to upcoming horror movies and the best horror movies of all time.