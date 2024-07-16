Guillermo del Toro is full of praise for the year's scariest horror movie, as he describes Nicolas Cage as an "evil Tiny Tim"

Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro has nothing but praise for the year's scariest movie.

Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe and directed by Osgood Perkins, has made headlines thanks to just how terrifying it is – and del Toro has taken to Twitter to share his own thoughts on the movie.

"LONGLEGS (2024) A great Oz Perkins film- 100% his vibe. It is comforting when a colleague fares well while staying faithful to the rhythms and motifs that have made his career. His metronome, his meticulous composition and his uncanny sense of evil and impending doom," he wrote.

"Loved that evil Tiny-Tim-esque Cage (our last and best expressionist performer) the Satanic Panic gloom: a closed maze where evil eats the casual stroller. And Perkins' odd, super-dry (quasi exfoliating) humor: T-Rex, the occasional ironic line 'You'll still be in the kitchen,'" he added, before finishing: "It's not horror as usual, or a thriller as usual. It bares the same preoccupations Oz has had from the start and his Cosmic dread. It is his vibe and signature and I am delighted he is getting more people to know it."

Longlegs scored a record breaking opening weekend for distributor Neon, though it fell short of dethroning Despicable Me 4 at the box office.

"I can't look at real things. I don't like them. They don't sit well with me. I don't want to know," Perkins told us recently. "All this stuff couldn't be more fictionalized and totally made up. That's part of the fun of it [for] me. It's like, 'Oh, that's how FBI people probably talk. Oh, that's how they would probably come into a room. I don't know, maybe it's something like this'. It's part of what keeps it light for me, honestly. I'm not interested in what these sickos do. To me, this is a different kind of poem, you know, and it's totally just make believe."

