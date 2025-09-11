Forget Nosferatu, film fans are discussing which mythical creature should get the horror movie treatment next

Horror fans are discussing which mythical creatures and fictional villains deserve their own movies, in the vein of Nosferatu, Frankenstein's monster, the werewolf, and other classic scary movie icons.

"Personally, I've always wanted to see the minotaur get its due in a proper horror film," said one Reddit user. "Either an adaptation of the original myth, or something set in the modern day with a cast of characters getting stuck in a labyrinth and being hunted down and killed one by one by the big guy."

Others had their own ideas, based on mythology around the world to figures from classic genre fiction from writers like HP Lovecraft.

One person suggested "a proper cthulhu movie", with someone else replying, "I love Lovecraftian movies, and Cthulhu is one of my favourite [characters]. I would love to see more movies based on this character or even a sequel to Underwater." Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassell, was a box office bomb released in 2020.

"I was reading just the other day about some Japanese folklore and my gosh they have some bizarre and wonderful cryptids ("yōkai")," another user wrote. "From shadowy figures that rise out of the water to stare at you to giant skeletons to guys [who] walk backwards with giant eyeballs in their butts, there are so many cool creatures that should be brought to western cinema."

"The Kraken," someone else suggested. "Set it back in the day, a la Pirates Of The Caribbean. The stress of being out at sea, no way to contact help, purely at mercy of the weather, the ocean, and the monster."

Frankenstein's monster is the next creature to take center stage on the big screen in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein this fall (and again next spring, in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride). Elsewhere, Nosferatu director Robert Eggers is working on a werewolf movie, which is coming next year.

