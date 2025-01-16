First Until Dawn trailer features gruesome kills and a time-twisting mystery inspired by the horror game

Until Dawn Movie - Full Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first full trailer for Sony Pictures' Until Dawn movie is here, and it's a gruesome murderfest centered around a time-twisting mystery.

Fans of Supermassive Games' hugely popular original have been wondering how the film would incorporate its "choose your fate" mechanics, which see the players' run-through determined by certain decisions they make along the way. Well, now we know: it's taking inspiration from the likes of Final Destination and Happy Death Day to present a slasher that's centered on a time loop.

"One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers," the official synopsis reads. "Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one… only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening.

"Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the nightmare again and again – only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn."

Judging by the promo, which you can watch above, said threats have been lifted straight from the source material, including the Psycho and the Flamethrower Guy, as well as the dreaded wendigo.

Lights Out' David F. Sandberg directs, working from a screenplay by Annabelle's Gary Dauberman. As for the cast, Maia Mitchell and Ella Rubin play Melanie and Clover respectively, with Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, and Odessa A'zion rounding out the supporting players. Peter Stormare reprises his role as Doctor Hill from the game.

Until Dawn releases in theaters on April 25. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way, or the best video game movies.