First Terrifier 3 reviews call the horror film "big, intense" and "the best Terrifier yet"

First reviews for Terrifier 3 are coming in – and, so far, they're very positive.

The threequel is set during Christmastime, and it sees Art the Clown return to wreak more havoc. We don't think he's got the holiday spirit, to be honest…

There's not enough reviews for a Rotten Tomatoes score just yet, but, as it stands, they're mostly praising the slasher. "It's the best Terrifier yet, just in time to make your Christmas bloodier," writes AV Club .

"Leone's passion for pure, unfiltered shock value is truly on display. As messed up as it is, and as offended as you may be by it, it's hard not to respect it. It's a big, intense, and freaking insane exercise in blood-soaked mania," is the verdict of io9 .

"Terrifier 3 is the best Terrifier movie yet, and one that turns murder into an Art-form," says Dexerto .

There is, however, one negative review so far: "Terrifier 3 offers some satisfying kills and incredible practical effects, but with a runtime of over two hours, that's unlikely to satisfy anyone beyond the franchise's core fans," is FandomWire 's take.

Terrifier 3 sees the return of David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, with Lauren LaVera also back as Sienna, Elliot Fullam returning as Sienna's younger brother, Samantha Scaffidi returning as Victoria, and Chris Jericho back as Burke. Newcomers include Daniel Roebuck and Jason Patric.

Writer/director Damien Leone has confirmed there is more to come, too: "Yes there will be a Terrifier 4," he shared during a Fantastic Fest Q&A.