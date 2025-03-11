First reactions to new clown horror movie say the slasher is giving Terrifier a run for its money

The first reactions are in for new horror movie Clown in a Cornfield after its premiere at SXSW – and viewers are full of praise for the slasher comedy with a twist.

Directed by Tucker & Dale vs. Evil helmer Eli Craig, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by Adam Cesare and made by the same production company behind the Smile franchise. The film follows teenager Quinn (Katie Douglas), who moves to a small town in Missouri after the death of her mother. Their fresh start is disrupted, however, when the town's mascot Frendo the Clown begins to wreak bloody havoc on its residents.

"#ClownInACornfield was fucking spectacular!" tweeted one viewer. "Paving the way for a new generation of slashers! A new era and I’m here for it. A gruesome, wild and chaotic bloodbath! Amazing cast and a premise that will shock people! A huge win for horror fans! Folks are gonna lose their minds!"

"CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD is a movie every horror head out there needs to watch, from the off the wall kills to the laugh out loud self-aware comedy," wrote another. "Katie Douglas is a subtle scream queen but when her moments take center stage, she rocks. Also watch out Terrifier, Frendo is here."

"CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD starts off as a classic slasher, playing into the genre’s time-tested tropes, and does a pretty great job of it. But then, it takes a clever turn into something quite unexpected I haven’t quite seen before, all while still honoring the genre’s traditions," someone else posted.

"CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD is one of the best slashers of the decade, full stop," another viewer wrote. Masterfully emulates the key genre gears but also does something I’ve never seen before (holy shit). Ferocious kills, sharp humor, and a powerful message at its core. This one is special."

"#ClownInACornfield is a slasher comedy w/ some really nice surprises in store," said someone else. "It’s a very conventional killer clown movie…UNTIL IT’S NOT! If you enjoyed Tucker & Dale Vs Evil, this is the same director mixing more thrills & scares into his proven comedic chops."

Clown in a Cornfield hits the big screen on May 9. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.