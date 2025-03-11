First reactions to new clown horror movie say the slasher is giving Terrifier a run for its money

News
By
published

Clown in a Cornfield premiered to rave first reactions

Clown in a Cornfield
(Image credit: RLJE Films/Shudder)

The first reactions are in for new horror movie Clown in a Cornfield after its premiere at SXSW – and viewers are full of praise for the slasher comedy with a twist.

Directed by Tucker & Dale vs. Evil helmer Eli Craig, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by Adam Cesare and made by the same production company behind the Smile franchise. The film follows teenager Quinn (Katie Douglas), who moves to a small town in Missouri after the death of her mother. Their fresh start is disrupted, however, when the town's mascot Frendo the Clown begins to wreak bloody havoc on its residents.

"#ClownInACornfield was fucking spectacular!" tweeted one viewer. "Paving the way for a new generation of slashers! A new era and I’m here for it. A gruesome, wild and chaotic bloodbath! Amazing cast and a premise that will shock people! A huge win for horror fans! Folks are gonna lose their minds!"

"CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD is a movie every horror head out there needs to watch, from the off the wall kills to the laugh out loud self-aware comedy," wrote another. "Katie Douglas is a subtle scream queen but when her moments take center stage, she rocks. Also watch out Terrifier, Frendo is here."

"CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD starts off as a classic slasher, playing into the genre’s time-tested tropes, and does a pretty great job of it. But then, it takes a clever turn into something quite unexpected I haven’t quite seen before, all while still honoring the genre’s traditions," someone else posted.

"CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD is one of the best slashers of the decade, full stop," another viewer wrote. Masterfully emulates the key genre gears but also does something I’ve never seen before (holy shit). Ferocious kills, sharp humor, and a powerful message at its core. This one is special."

"#ClownInACornfield is a slasher comedy w/ some really nice surprises in store," said someone else. "It’s a very conventional killer clown movie…UNTIL IT’S NOT! If you enjoyed Tucker & Dale Vs Evil, this is the same director mixing more thrills & scares into his proven comedic chops."

Clown in a Cornfield hits the big screen on May 9. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.

See more Movies News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Theo James in The Monkey
First reactions to new horror movie from Longlegs director are calling it "outlandishly demented" and "cartoonishly bloody"
Hell of a Summer
A new horror movie directed by Stranger Things star gets a bloody first trailer, but it's got seriously mixed reviews
Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher in Companion
First reactions for The Boys and Yellowjackets stars' new horror movie are calling it "absolutely bonkers" and "genuinely brilliant"
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
The Monkey in Osgood Perkins&#039; new horror comedy movie The Monkey
Upcoming horror movie The Monkey reveals creepy popcorn bucket – and all I can say is I'm definitely not bringing that into my house
Alison Brie and Dave Franco in Together
New body horror movie starring real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie lands a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score – as first reviews call it "weird" and "unhinged"
Latest in Horror Movies
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Clown in a Cornfield
First reactions to new clown horror movie say the slasher is giving Terrifier a run for its money
The House of the Dead first look &#039;Test Subjects&#039;
Resident Evil director offers update on his horror movie adaptation of Until Dawn-sounding video game from over 20 years ago: "It's going to be very, very scary"
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey
It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025
Train to Busan passengers
Train to Busan director is returning to the horror sub-genre with a new movie described as the culmination of his zombie universe
Latest in News
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
Atomfall
Atomfall boss "very familiar" with Baldur's Gate 3 director's frustrations with publishers, as he recalls horror advice that games are "faster to make" if you "make fewer bugs"
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
More about horror movies
Drop

New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
The House of the Dead first look &#039;Test Subjects&#039;

Resident Evil director offers update on his horror movie adaptation of Until Dawn-sounding video game from over 20 years ago: "It's going to be very, very scary"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face

Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
See more latest
Most Popular
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Atomfall
Atomfall boss "very familiar" with Baldur's Gate 3 director's frustrations with publishers, as he recalls horror advice that games are "faster to make" if you "make fewer bugs"
BlizzCon
BlizzCon 2026 is official, and after missing 4 BlizzCons in 6 years, Blizzard aims to "meaningfully elevate" the event
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
Limbo
"You can't rewrite the past just because of a bad breakup": Legendary indie devs' feud is going public
Image of the Blade Runner board game box
Rare Blade Runner board game prototype is being auctioned for over $500 but there’s a far cheaper way to bring the neo-noir classic to your tabletop
Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson doubles down on never coming back as Black Widow: “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?"