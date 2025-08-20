Despite being a Netflix release, Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi say seeing the upcoming horror movie in theaters would “be ideal”: "It'd be nice to have a communal experience"

Despite being a Netflix release, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is getting a limited theatrical run in select theaters – and stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi think the film is best enjoyed on the big screen.

"It is gonna go to the theater for a while," Isaac told Variety. "I think people will get to see it on the big screen as much as they can. It is such a marvel. It’d be nice to have a communal experience. So yeah, seeing it in a theater would be ideal.”

Added Elordi: "I want a couple of teenagers kissing in the back to see that and have those memories. You may not have that experience if you’re just at home on your iPad.”

The film stars Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorious, who must track down Frankenstein’s Monster (Jacob Elordi) – a creature believed to have died in a fire 40 years before – in order to carry out and continue the controversial experiments of Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac). The star-studded cast also includes Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Christian Convery, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson.

Del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein was first announced back in 2007, but was stalled at Universal by 2014. The project was revived by Netflix in 2023, with the studio recently announcing a limited theatrical release – which Del Toro always intended for the film to have.

Frankenstein is set to hit theaters on October 17, before heading to Netflix on November 7. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.