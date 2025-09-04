When is The Conjuring: Last Rites on streaming? Speculation on the potential HBO Max release date

When will The Conjuring: Last Rites be on streaming? It's a question that's on a lot of horror fans' lips. The new movie doesn't hit cinemas until September 5, so those who want to watch the new film at home (perhaps you've been put off by that terrifying popcorn bucket?) have a bit of a wait on their hands.

Last Rites is the fourth film to bear The Conjuring title and the ninth – and supposedly final – instalment in the hit horror franchise. It brings the story of paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren to a close by reuniting them with the first demon they ever encountered. Last time they simply ran. Will they be able to banish it back to Hell this time?

We won't lie like the devil: as the film isn't out yet, we don't have an exact answer on when the film will be streaming yet. Still, going by previous films in the franchise, we can speculate and make an educated guess...

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's especially tricky to predict release patterns for The Conjuring films, as the previous instalment in the saga came out during Warner Bros. (now abandoned) scheme to release its films simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming.

We can assume that before The Conjuring: Last Rites hits streaming, it will be made available as a Premium VOD release, where you can pay to watch the film at home – albeit at a fairly high price. Usually this will take place between 30–45 days after the theatrical release. October is prime spooky season, so we'd imagine the film will be made available to watch via PVOD before Halloween on October 31, possibly the week before on October 20.

But it's the streaming date you're all here for... As a Warner Bros movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites will eventually find its home on HBO Max. Warner Bros. typically moves its films to the streamer between 90 and 120 days after the theatrical release. That means that The Conjuring: Last Rites should hit streaming sometime between November 2025 and January 2026. As the final entry in the franchise, Last Rites is a major release for Warner Bros., so we expect it to stay in cinemas for longer. For that reason, we speculate that you will be able to stream The Conjuring: Last Rites in January 2026.

The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theaters on September 5, 2025.