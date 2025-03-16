Cloverfield 2 is still moving forward as director teases the long-awaited sequel: "You're gonna get something amazing"

Details for a new Cloverfield movie are still under wraps

Cloverfield monster
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

More than four years after it was first announced, we've finally got a promising update on the Cloverfield sequel, which is set to follow the catastrophic events of the beloved 2008 found-footage movie.

During the premiere if his new movie Hallow Road, director Babak Anvari, who has been attached to Cloverfield 2 since 2022, was asked about the state of the long-awaited sequel. While he couldn't offer any specific details, he confirmed that the project is still moving forward.

"So sad that I cannot [share anything], because everyone on that team, they're very secretive. Which I understand. But I love your excitement. And whatever happens, just know that hopefully you're gonna get something amazing," he told the YouTube channel Countdown City Geeks.

Joe Barton, writer of Netflix's thriller series Black Doves, is penning the script, with J.J. Abrams returning to produce under his Bad Robot Productions banner along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard will executive produce.

Most details are still under wraps, so it's unclear whether the sequel will directly follow the events of Cloverfield, as originally reported, or if it will be another self-contained story in the franchise, like 2016's 10 Cloverfield Lane and 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox. There are no actors attached to the production so far, and a release date is yet to be announced.

In whatever shape or form, a sequel to Cloverfield would be great news for horror fans. The found footage film became a phenomenon in 2008, thanks in part to a viral marketing campaign that took a page out of The Blair Witch Project's book. A first trailer mysteriously teased the movie with no title, which led to obsessive levels of online speculation.

For more, check out our list of all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, and choose your next watch among the best horror movies of all time.

