Can you guess the iconic horror movie from just one frame?

It's finally October, and you know what that means? It's officially spooky season and a prime time to rewatch all the best horror movies throughout the years. But how well do you know the scary classics? Well, it's time to put your horror knowledge to the test with our quiz down below.

Looking at the greats spanning from the 1920s to the early 2000s, here you'll get to prove your horror chops by guessing the iconic film by a single frame. There are 25 films for you to guess here, and be warned, some are very tricky. After all, no slasher survivor has an easy time, right?

The rules are simple: look at the frame and type in what classic horror movie you think it is from. Be careful to type in the full horror movie name, and if you are struggling, you can also grab a hint or two that will give you some letters for free (we don't judge here). So with all that out of the way, let's kick off Halloween in style and show off our horror knowledge. And, if you want to share in the creepy festivities, let us know your score in the comments below, too!