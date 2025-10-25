Blumhouse bag big deal to adapt Something is Killing the Children comic series

Horror comics look to be getting all the attention this week. Besides Black Hole getting snatched up by Netflix, now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Blumhouse has emerged victorious in a bidding war for Boom! Studios' long-running comic book series, Something is Killing the Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera.

Initially hitting shelves back in 2019, the series follows Erica Slaughter, who, in the first saga, comes to the aid of a town plagued by child-eating monsters. With only a stuffed octopus to keep her company in her darkest hour, Slaughter sets out putting her name to the test in an effort to put these terrifying monsters down permanently. The series is still ongoing and has expanded further, revealing secret organizations and delving into Erica's past to explore what transformed her into the badass she has become.

The journey to getting Slaughter on screen has been a lengthy one, with Netflix initially developing a series with horror aficionado Mike Flanagan before creative differences led him to leave the project. It was then handed over to Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of the German supernatural series Dark, before development died altogether. Now it's been revealed that Blumhouse has big plans for the story, aiming to deliver a live-action feature film and an animated series, with Tynion himself handling the latter.

Following the deal, Jason Blum released a statement in support of the project. “It’s easy to see why audiences and critics alike have praised Something is Killing the Children,” he said. “James and Werther’s comic book series taps into our most primal fears, luring us into a fascinating world and introducing Erica Slaughter, the ass-kicking hero we all wish we had to fight the monsters that lurk in the dark.” There's plenty of scares between now and then, though. So as not to get too ahead of ourselves, check out our list for the best horror films that are still heading our way in 2025.