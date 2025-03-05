Bambi decapitates a man, chases victims through the woods, and ruins your childhood in new trailer for twisted horror from the creators of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Bambi is out for blood
We all remember sweet, cuddly Bambi for our childhoods, right? The cute deer baby with the heartbreaking tale about losing his mother?
Well, get ready to have that cozy image utterly obliterated by the new trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning, the latest twisted horror from the minds behind the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey universe.
In the clip, which you can watch below, Bambi – now seemingly all grown up – decapitates a man, chases his victims through the woods, and just generally goes on a childhood-ruining rampage.
Dan Allen directs, with Game of Thrones's Roxanne McKee, Tom Mulheron, Nicola Wright, Samira Mighty, and Alex Cooke starring. Jagged Edge Productions's Scott Chambers (director of Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare) and Rhys-Frake Waterfield (director of Blood and Honey and the sequel) produce.
If you just can't wait for more of this disturbing Bambi, though, the good news is he'll return in the crossover Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which is set to start filming this year.
"As horror fans, we would love an Avengers that is all villains," Chambers told Variety. "It'd have Freddy Krueger, Jason, Halloween, Scream, all of those. Obviously that will never happen, but we can make it happen in our own little way, and that's where this film has been born."
A third Blood and Honey movie is also in the works, so you'll be able to get your fill of childhood heroes turned terrors.
Bambi: The Reckoning will release this summer. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best horror movies to watch now to fill out your watchlist.
