Paul Rudd and Jack Black to star in a reboot of '90s creature feature Anaconda

Paul Rudd and Jack Black are in talks to lead a reboot-sequel of Anaconda, the absolutely bonkers 1997 adventure-horror starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Per the synopsis, the new film will "focus on a group of friends who are facing mid-life crises and set off to remake their favorite movie from their youth. But when they head into the jungle, things get real quickly." According to Variety, two of the lead characters are described as a "director moonlighting as a wedding videographer and an actor whose career peak was a stint on a cop show." These two lead characters may or may not be Rudd and Black.

Tom Gormican, who helmed the Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal meta feature The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is set to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Kevin Etten.

The original 1997 pic was panned by critics but launched a low-budget b-movie straight-to-DVD franchise. Directed by Luis Llosa, the original pic follows a documentary film crew in the Amazon rainforest who believes they're making a harmless doc about a snake hunter (Jon Voight)...until said snake hunter decides to use them as bait. The original cast includes Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz, Danny Trejo, and Frank Welker – and grossed $136.8 million at the global box office against a budget of $45 million.

