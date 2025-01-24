The list of the most Oscar nominated movies contains some stone-cold classics as well as some unexpected choices. A lot of this is down to the fact that in order to enter the prestigious multi-nod club, a movie needs to be something of an all-rounder. This means it can't just excel in acting and direction, but also in terms of production, writing, visual effects, and costuming. Those who manage to hit all those categories end up being blockbuster hits, historical dramas, and stylish musicals.

The 2025 Oscar nominations almost invited another member to the ranks too, as Emilia Pérez landed 13 nominations, just shy of the 14 nominations record. So what has made that threshold? We go into the most Oscar nominated movies below, as well as what movies have won the most Oscars in the past too. And who knows, maybe 2025 will shake up this list further.

What is the most Oscar-nominated movie of all time?

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Three films share the joint honor of being the most Oscar nominated movies of all time. The record is 14 nominations, which All About Eve, La La Land, and Titanic all received in their respective years.

All About Eve (1950) : The classic American drama was written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and stars Bette Davis as an aging Broadway actor. Out of the 14 categories it was nominated for, it only won six awards, including Best Picture, as well as Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

: The classic American drama was written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and stars Bette Davis as an aging Broadway actor. Out of the 14 categories it was nominated for, it only won six awards, including Best Picture, as well as Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Titanic (1997) : James Cameron's heartbreaking biopic about Titanic starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as doomed star-crossed lovers who meet on the passage of the fated vessel. The film was nominated in 14 categories and ended up winning a huge 11 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Song. This means it also jointly holds the title of the most Oscars won by a single film.

: James Cameron's heartbreaking biopic about Titanic starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as doomed star-crossed lovers who meet on the passage of the fated vessel. The film was nominated in 14 categories and ended up winning a huge 11 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Song. This means it also jointly holds the title of the most Oscars won by a single film. La La Land (2016): Damien Chazelle's musical comedy La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a struggling jazz pianist and an aspiring actor. Their tragic love story landed 14 nominations, but only ended up winning in six categories. It won Best Director and Best Actress, and almost won Best Picture as well, but ah, we all know how that blunder went…

What are the highest Oscar winning movies?

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

It's all very well getting nominated, but if you don't win, it doesn't count for much. Only Titanic, of those highest nominated movies, actually makes it into the category of the most Oscars won by a single movie. The record of 11 wins is shared between Cameron's epic, 1959's Ben-Hur, and Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

