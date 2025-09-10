Wednesday star confirms an Uncle Fester spin-off is in the works at Netflix

After winning fans' hearts in Netflix's Wednesday seasons 1 and 2, it looks like Uncle Fester is getting his own spin-off show, and star Fred Armisen seems pretty excited about it.

Whilst on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Armisen, "I heard there might be talk of a spin-off of Uncle Fester, you're getting your own show? To which the star replied, "Yeah, we're working on it… It's fantastic… It's amazing."

Armisen didn’t comment any further on the spin-off, likely because it is still in early development, with no other cast members attached at this time. However, that hasn't stopped fans on Reddit from discussing what the spin-off could possibly be about.

"Maybe a prequel with the hijinks of Fester and Thing under Fester’s other aliases. I personally would love to see more of Fester Fiesta!" suggested one fan. Another added that the series could focus on Fester's origins.,"Where does he get his supplies? Who gives him leads on scores? Does he work with Outcasts?"

One Reddit user pointed out, "There is a whole period of time unaccounted for between growing up as an Addams and when he got lost in the Bermuda triangle." Going by the many stories and general lore dropped by Fester throughout the main show, it sounds as though there's more than enough content to go off for a prequel series.

Armisen joined the Netflix series in the middle of season 1. But the kooky family member played a bigger role in Wednesday season 2, becoming a key part of his niece Wednesday Addams's investigations.

However, Armisen is not the first person to take on the role. Wednesday star Christopher Lloyd played the beloved figure in the '90s The Addams Family movies. In Addams Family Values, we saw Fester enter into a romantic relationship with serial killer Debbie Jelinsky (Joan Cusack), which ended with his new beau trying to murder him and his whole family. Who knows, maybe we will see Armisen's Fester fall in 'love' in his upcoming spin-off.

Wednesday seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix. For more, check out everything we know about Wednesday season 3, and our picks of the best shows on Netflix.