The Wheel of Time showrunner teases future of the Amazon fantasy series beyond season 3: "My job is to do everything I can to get it to the end"

The Wheel of Time may not have been renewed for season 4 yet, but showrunner Rafe Judkins knows there was never a chance the show would get a satisfactory ending in just three seasons.

"I can see versions of the show that are six or seven seasons, but part of what makes the series great is the length," Judkins says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features the 30 greatest shows of the SFX era on the cover and hits newsstands on February 26.

The series of novels on which the show is based, written by Robert Jordan (and continued by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan's death in 2007), spans 14 books published over 23 years.

"It's one of the reasons people read it and it stands alone in that sense. But I'm always realistic," he continues. "I'm sure everyone will be happy if they're like, 'Oh, can you just do a satisfying ending in season 4 because we don't make shows that long anymore'.

"The truth is, the property doesn't lend itself well to that. My job is to do everything I can to get it to the end and give you Jordan's ending because it's so powerful. It really does stick the landing. If we don't, my job is to make sure we're telling a great story up to that point."

