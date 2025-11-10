Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender wraps filming on third and final season, teases "exciting Season 2 updates" soon

Filming for season 3, the final season of Netflix's live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has wrapped, with Netflix teasing some impending announcement related to the upcoming season 2, which was filmed back to back with season 3.

To mark the occasion, Netflix shared an image of the show's core cast including Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Miya Cech (Toph), and Maria Zhang (Suki) on social media, promising "exciting" season 2 details to be announced soon.

Here's the post:

"When we started working on Season 2 we gathered three forces: integrity, hope, and joy," Avatar: The Last Airbender executive producer and writer Christine Boylan says in a statement. "And here we are almost three years later wrapping the end of production with an immensely talented and devoted team that met those ideals and exceeded them. I am eternally grateful to be part of this important, hilarious, action-packed team who is bringing this epic live action story to the world."

Avatar: The Last Airbender is based on the massively popular Nickelodeon animated series that originally aired from 2005-2008 across three seasons for a total of 61 episodes. The story follows Aang, who is fated to master the power of all four elements - Earth, Air, Fire, and Water - to become the Avatar, the world's protector and a source of balance and harmony.

Season one of Netflix's live action adaptation of the show aired in 2024 to more favorable reviews than the notoriously ill-fated 2010 film adaptation which failed to capture the essence of the beloved animated series.

