House of the Dragon star says we should "expect the very worst possible" as season 2 will include one of Game of Thrones' most brutal moments

House of the Dragon season 2 star Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent in the fantasy show, is warning everyone to prepare for one of Game of Thrones' most brutal moments.

"God!" Cooke told Entertainment Weekly. "I'd just say, it is Game of Thrones, expect the worst. Expect the very worst possible, and then double it. I dunno what else to say without heavily spoiling it, but it is heinous."

We won't spoil what exactly happens in the moment, but if your curiosity is piqued, you can check out our spoilery breakdown of the event in our Blood and Cheese explainer through the link. Be warned, though, that it's a grisly and unpleasant affair – and it's also a major event on the level of the Red Wedding, so consider this a massive spoiler warning for season 2.

"A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones have really conditioned people to expect the unexpected and expect the horrible," added co-creator Ryan Condal. "But, yeah, that one's pretty horrific. We'll see what people make of what's to come."

House of the Dragon season 2 will depict the next chapter in the battle between the Blacks and the Greens, AKA the two sides of the warring Targaryen family, which eventually becomes known as the Dance of the Dragons. The trailers for the show so far have teased epic battles and plenty of dragon fire, so it looks like we're in for a treat when the new season begins airing this June 16.

