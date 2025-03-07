HBO boss says new Game of Thrones spin-off's battles "match" the mainline series at a "fraction of the price"

News
By
published

No need for the Iron Bank

Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(Image credit: HBO)

HBO drama head Francesca Orsi has heaped praise on the battle scenes in the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – despite its budget being dwarfed by the mainline series and House of the Dragon.

"We’re doing a Game of Thrones spinoff titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for under $10 million in episode, [which is peanuts] relative to what Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon cost episodically," Orsi told The Hollywood Reporter.

But that budget – compared to a reported amount of $15 million per episode for Game of Thrones' final season and $20 million per episode for House of the Dragon – isn't necessitating a Tyrion-style knockout to avoid showing the action on screen. To the contrary, Orsi believes it matches what we've come to expect from Westeros' brutal, grimy action sequences.

"And the battle sequences that the directors achieved match those across Game of Thrones and are a fraction of the price, so it’s a lesson for us that we need to be challenging these budgets," Orsi said.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a six-episode miniseries set to release later this year on HBO, is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. They follow the exploits of Ser Duncan the Tall (also known as Dunk) and Prince Aegon Targaryen (or, 'Egg'), some 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Writing on his blog back in January, Martin revealed that he has seen all six episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and "loved" them.

Martin added, "It’s as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

Dunk is set to be played by Peter Claffey, with Egg played by Dexter Sol Ansell. The rest of the cast includes Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, and Daniel Ings.

For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms first look
After George RR Martin praised the next Game of Thrones spin-off, HBO is gearing up to give it another two seasons, as a "promising" Targaryen spin-off is also teased
Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
George R.R. Martin has high praise for the next Game of Thrones spin-off: "It's as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for"
Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon season 3 will start with one of the bloodiest battles ever written by George R.R. Martin
Abubakar Salim in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars
House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon showrunner says season 3 will introduce something from George R. R. Martin's books that Game of Thrones left out: "I just thought it was cool"
Daemon in House of the Dragon season 2
House of the Dragon season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news
Latest in Fantasy Shows
Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
HBO boss says new Game of Thrones spin-off's battles "match" the mainline series at a "fraction of the price"
Abubakar Salim in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars
Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things
The Rings of Power newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has 'revealed' his season 3 character – but it could be a Sauron-style misdirect
Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things 4
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 adds Stranger Things star and Eddie Marsan to cast
Jeff Goldblum in Kaos
Jeff Goldblum's fantasy series Kaos was Netflix's most-watched cancelled show of late 2024
The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time showrunner teases future of the Amazon fantasy series beyond season 3: "My job is to do everything I can to get it to the end"
Latest in News
Ultraman: Rising still from the movie
Director of popular Netflix anime Ultraman: Rising offers disappointing update on sequel
Balatro Joker art
Balatro creator was "shocked" at his poker roguelike's high review scores: "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8 and I made the damn thing"
Donkey Kong 94
Forget Pokemon Red and Blue, Nintendo's finally brought the secret best Game Boy game to Switch: an expanded version of Donkey Kong with 2425% more levels
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Netflix expects to spend $18,000,000,000 on shows, movies, and more in 2025: "We're not anywhere near a ceiling"
Black Bag
This new spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender earns near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with glowing first reviews
Screenshot from Styx Blades of Greed&#039;s reveal trailer, showing the titular green goblin gliding atop a grimdark fantasy city.
Genre giants Metal Gear Solid and Splinter Cell might not be kicking like they used to, but underrated stealth gem Styx is coming back for another game
More about fantasy shows
Abubakar Salim in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars
Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things

The Rings of Power newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has 'revealed' his season 3 character – but it could be a Sauron-style misdirect
The pump header of the NZXT Kraken Elite 360 RGB showing a 35 degree cpu

NZXT Kraken Elite 360 RGB review: "Has some solid design points that make installation a lot easier"
See more latest
Most Popular
Balatro Joker art
Balatro creator was "shocked" at his poker roguelike's high review scores: "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8 and I made the damn thing"
Ultraman: Rising still from the movie
Director of popular Netflix anime Ultraman: Rising offers disappointing update on sequel
Donkey Kong 94
Forget Pokemon Red and Blue, Nintendo's finally brought the secret best Game Boy game to Switch: an expanded version of Donkey Kong with 2425% more levels
Screenshot from Styx Blades of Greed&#039;s reveal trailer, showing the titular green goblin gliding atop a grimdark fantasy city.
Genre giants Metal Gear Solid and Splinter Cell might not be kicking like they used to, but underrated stealth gem Styx is coming back for another game
Noah Centineo in The Recruit
The Recruit fans are blaming The Night Agent for the show's cancelation: "It's Netflix's fault for releasing at the same time"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Netflix expects to spend $18,000,000,000 on shows, movies, and more in 2025: "We're not anywhere near a ceiling"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
The Russo brothers and The Electric State cast talk the surprisingly emotional core of the Netflix sci-fi movie: "I was definitely very, very, very moved"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State trailer
The Russo Brothers and The Electric State cast talk the Netflix movie's "stunning" VFX – and say the graphic novel's creator is "fully supportive" of the movie lightening the tone
Black Bag
This new spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender earns near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with glowing first reviews
The Biker Mice From Mars.
Oni Press's new Biker Mice From Mars comic will take a "hard-hitting approach to the stories" and "definitely won't pull any punches"