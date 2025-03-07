HBO boss says new Game of Thrones spin-off's battles "match" the mainline series at a "fraction of the price"
No need for the Iron Bank
HBO drama head Francesca Orsi has heaped praise on the battle scenes in the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – despite its budget being dwarfed by the mainline series and House of the Dragon.
"We’re doing a Game of Thrones spinoff titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for under $10 million in episode, [which is peanuts] relative to what Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon cost episodically," Orsi told The Hollywood Reporter.
But that budget – compared to a reported amount of $15 million per episode for Game of Thrones' final season and $20 million per episode for House of the Dragon – isn't necessitating a Tyrion-style knockout to avoid showing the action on screen. To the contrary, Orsi believes it matches what we've come to expect from Westeros' brutal, grimy action sequences.
- After George RR Martin praised the next Game of Thrones spin-off, HBO is gearing up to give it another two seasons, as a "promising" Targaryen spin-off is also teased
- George R.R. Martin has high praise for the next Game of Thrones spin-off: "It's as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for"
"And the battle sequences that the directors achieved match those across Game of Thrones and are a fraction of the price, so it’s a lesson for us that we need to be challenging these budgets," Orsi said.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a six-episode miniseries set to release later this year on HBO, is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. They follow the exploits of Ser Duncan the Tall (also known as Dunk) and Prince Aegon Targaryen (or, 'Egg'), some 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
Writing on his blog back in January, Martin revealed that he has seen all six episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and "loved" them.
Martin added, "It’s as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Dunk is set to be played by Peter Claffey, with Egg played by Dexter Sol Ansell. The rest of the cast includes Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, and Daniel Ings.
For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars
The Rings of Power newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has 'revealed' his season 3 character – but it could be a Sauron-style misdirect