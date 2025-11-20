Geralt's game actor says he was "sad" to see Henry Cavill go, but that Liam Hemsworth "holds up pretty well" in The Witcher season 4: "He's made it his own character"

Doug Cockle, who originated the voice of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher video game franchise, says Liam Hemsworth has done a "fantastic job" taking over for Henry Cavill as the titular hero.

"I loved Henry. He was a fantastic Witcher, Geralt, specifically, so I was sad to see him go, but I have watched the newest season, and I think Liam holds up pretty well," Cockle tells GamesRadar+ at the Golden Joystick Awards. "He's different. He's made it his own character, and that's what he should have done as an actor, and I think he's done a fantastic job. So I'm looking forward to seeing Season Five eventually, and seeing where it goes."

Cockle first voiced Geralt in the 2007 Witcher video game, and has gone on to play the character in five subsequent games (though the release date for The Witcher IV is still TBA). Henry Cavill played Geralt in Netflix's live-action series based on The Witcher for three seasons, eventually passing the torch to Liam Hemsworth for season 4. Reviews for The Witcher season 4, as well as Hemsworth's Geralt, have been mixed (though we called it the best season yet in our four-star review).

The fantasy series is set to end with season 5, which will premiere sometime in late 2026. Though the live-action series will end, it's likely that the streamer will continue to put out animated movies based on the franchise (and Cockle will likely be back to voice Geralt as he did in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep).

The Witcher season 4 is streaming now.