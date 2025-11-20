Geralt's game actor says he was "sad" to see Henry Cavill go, but that Liam Hemsworth "holds up pretty well" in The Witcher season 4: "He's made it his own character"

Doug Cockle approves of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

Doug Cockle, who originated the voice of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher video game franchise, says Liam Hemsworth has done a "fantastic job" taking over for Henry Cavill as the titular hero.

"I loved Henry. He was a fantastic Witcher, Geralt, specifically, so I was sad to see him go, but I have watched the newest season, and I think Liam holds up pretty well," Cockle tells GamesRadar+ at the Golden Joystick Awards. "He's different. He's made it his own character, and that's what he should have done as an actor, and I think he's done a fantastic job. So I'm looking forward to seeing Season Five eventually, and seeing where it goes."

