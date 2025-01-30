It's not even out yet, but the gloriously old-school JRPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a live-action movie thanks to its "compelling narrative and complex characters"

The latest video game to be greenlit for a movie adaptation is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the upcoming French JRPG inspired by turn-based classics including Final Fantasy, the Tales series, Lost Odyssey, and Persona.

Per Variety, Clair Obscur developer Sandfall Interactive is working with Story Kitchen to develop the adaptation, with Kepler Interactive handling publishing duties. Casting and directing duties are being worked out right now.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Sandfall Interactive to bring the rich, immersive world of Expedition 33 to the big screen," said Story Kitchen founders Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg. "The game’s compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike."

Clair Obscur is the debut project from Sandfall. The game takes place in a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France, which is being terrorized by the Paintress, who paints a number on her monolith once a year, at which point everyone that age mysteriously vanishes. As the number gets lower each year, the urgency to stamp out her evil increases.

"Partnering with Story Kitchen allows us to expand the universe of Clair Obscur beyond the gaming realm," said Sandfall Interactive CEO Guillaume Broche. "Their expertise in storytelling and passion for our vision make them the perfect team to translate our game into a captivating film."

The movie adaptation doesn't have a release date yet, but the game launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on April 24.

