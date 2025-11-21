Brendan Fraser finally breaks his silence on The Mummy 4: "I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call"

The upcoming movie is the one Fraser wanted to make after The Mummy Returns

Brendan Fraser in The Mummy
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Original Mummy star Brendan Fraser has finally broken his silence on returning to the franchise two decades later for The Mummy 4.

"I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call," said Fraser to Associated Press. "Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It's time to give the fans what they want." Fraser then said that the upcoming movie is the one he wanted to make after the second Mummy film, before the threequel shook up the franchise. "The one I wanted to make is forthcoming."

