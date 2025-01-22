Almost 20 years later, Robert Pattinson thinks it's "crazy" that Twilight still gets hate: "Are you still stuck on that sh*t?"

Robert Pattinson thinks it's time people moved on from the Twilight hate.

Pattinson played Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of Stephanie Meyer's wildly popular novels, with the first movie released in 2008.

"I love that people keep telling me, 'Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre.' Are you still stuck on that shit? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It's crazy," Pattinson told GQ Spain (translated from the article's Spanish).

Indeed, while it's been almost two decades since we first saw Edward Cullen onscreen, his mark on the vampire genre is undeniable. Even Nosferatu director Robert Eggers had him in mind while developing his horror film, telling our sister publication Total Film last year: "We've gone all the way to Edward Cullen, where vampires are not scary. So how do we go in the complete opposite direction of that? Vampires were scary enough that people used to dig up corpses and chop them into bits and set them on fire."

Next up for Pattinson is Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17, a sci-fi black comedy that sees Pattinson play multiple versions of main character Mickey, who signs up to be an expendable employee able to be killed and regenerated over and over.

Pattinson is also returning for The Batman 2, though the film was recently delayed again to 2027.

Mickey 17 is released on March 7. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of the year to get planning your theater trips.