The Last of Us showrunner says he isn't worried about fan reaction to season 2: "The best way we could respect our fans and honor them is to not worry about them"

News
By published

Exclusive: Neil Druckmann says he and Craig Mazin have made the "correct choices" for The Last of Us season 2

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
(Image credit: Max)

The Last of Us showrunner and creator Neil Druckmann says he's not too worried about how diehard fans of the game will react to season 2.

"I've said this before, but I feel like the best way we could respect our fans and honor them is to not worry about them when we're crafting the thing because outside influence or pressure doesn't lead you to good creative choices," Druckmann tells GamesRadar+.

When season 2 was first announced, there was quite a bit of fan chatter about everything from aging up Bella Ramsey (or casting an older actor) to who would be the perfect Abby to whether or not they could pack the entire game into one season. With season 1 being so revered and beloved by diehard fans (like myself), there's a lot of intense hype and speculation around the second season. Druckmann, creator of the video game franchise, is confident that he and co-showrunner Craig Mazin have made the "correct" choices for the TV adaptation.

"Craig and I are just very meticulous in how we interrogate every moment, every creative choice and kind of look at all the options in front of us to make sure we're picking as Craig likes to say 'the correct one.' And it's a correct one for The Last of Us in this medium, which wouldn't necessarily be the same correct one for The Last of Us in the video game format."

One of these choices includes stretching Part 2 over more than one season, with Mazin saying that four sounds like a good number. This makes perfect sense considering the length of the game. For reference, The Last of Us Part 1 takes around 15 hours of gameplay to finish the main story, but around 25 hours to hit 100% completion. It made sense for the story to be told over nine 60-minute long episodes. The Last of Us Part 2 takes around 22-26 hours to finish the main story...but up to 42 hours to hit 100% completion. Because the game is so dense, it makes a whole lot of sense to stretch this out over multiple seasons.

Continues Druckmann: "So the stress we often feel is with the resource that we have, with the time that we have, are we taking the best advantage of that to make the best choices for the best possible show?"

The Last of Us season 2 hits HBO and Max on April 13. For more, check out our list of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to stream right now.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Drama Shows
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner says he isn't worried about fan reaction to season 2: "The best way we could respect our fans and honor them is to not worry about them"
The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 showrunner talks new and even more terrifying types of infected with a big tease: "The Rat King is something that anybody who has played TLOU Part 2 is traumatized by"
fool me once
Harlan Coben’s new novel is set to be "more of a sequel" to the hit Netflix series Fool Me Once: "I don’t know any time that’s ever happened"
Owen Cooper in Adolescence
Sorry, Adolescence season 2 isn't happening, despite its 99% Rotten Tomatoes score and record-breaking Netflix audience
Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us episode 3
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners tease a "gorgeous" episode akin to season 1’s Emmy-nominated Bill and Frank story: "Just you wait"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners changed the way they introduce Abby so fans don’t get "spoiled in between seasons": "It felt appropriate to give viewers that context right off the bat"
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Ubisoft reaches deal with Tencent to create $4.3 billion mini-Ubisoft subsidiary to "spearhead development" on new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner says he isn't worried about fan reaction to season 2: "The best way we could respect our fans and honor them is to not worry about them"
Black Myth: Wukong
English is no longer the biggest language on Steam as Chinese gamers embrace PC gaming even harder after Black Myth: Wukong
Skyrim
Ex-Bethesda dev says his new studio isn't making a "little Skyrim," but does channel a key part of the iconic RPG: "Stuff got built because somebody cared about building it"
Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen and David Harbour in Thunderbolts
The new Thunderbolts teaser namedrops the Avengers twice, less than a day after the cast was confirmed for Doomsday
Marvel Cosmic Invasion promo art showing various heroes teaming up against Annihilus
The spirit of those incredible '90s arcade comic book brawlers lives on in Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a new retro beat-em-up game from the creators of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
More about drama shows
The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2 showrunner talks new and even more terrifying types of infected with a big tease: "The Rat King is something that anybody who has played TLOU Part 2 is traumatized by"
The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6 first look: Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

The Handmaid's Tale will go back to basics with a "classic" series finale that's been years in the making
The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2 showrunner talks new and even more terrifying types of infected with a big tease: "The Rat King is something that anybody who has played TLOU Part 2 is traumatized by"
See more latest
Most Popular
The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 showrunner talks new and even more terrifying types of infected with a big tease: "The Rat King is something that anybody who has played TLOU Part 2 is traumatized by"
Black Myth: Wukong
English is no longer the biggest language on Steam as Chinese gamers embrace PC gaming even harder after Black Myth: Wukong
A Complete Unknown
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 28 - 30)
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Ubisoft reaches deal with Tencent to create $4.3 billion mini-Ubisoft subsidiary to "spearhead development" on new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games
Skyrim
Ex-Bethesda dev says his new studio isn't making a "little Skyrim," but does channel a key part of the iconic RPG: "Stuff got built because somebody cared about building it"
The World of Dragonlance humble book bundle
Get $207 worth of iconic D&D-inspired novels for just $18 on Humble Bundle
Masc presenting person napping on gaming chair next to Boulies MagVida desk with laptop and controller next to tea cup, lamp, and flip calendar
Chair makers Bouiles just launched a new standing desk that only takes five minutes to put together
Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen and David Harbour in Thunderbolts
The new Thunderbolts teaser namedrops the Avengers twice, less than a day after the cast was confirmed for Doomsday
Ian McKellen as Magneto in X-Men
The Avengers vs. X-Men logo may have been spotted in the latest Doomsday reveal, fueling theories for the upcoming Marvel movies
Lies of P trailer
Elden Ring Nightreign isn't pushing Lies of P to go multiplayer, but the director is "open" to co-op games in the future